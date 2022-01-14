Kottayam (Kerala): In a judgment that is going to be discussed critically for the days to come, the Kottayam Additional Sessions Court on Friday acquitted Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was the prime accused in the sensational Nun rape case.

Additional Sessions Judge G Gopakumar set aside the prosecution charges and relieved the Bishop of all charges levied against him. Bishop Franco, who was present in person at the court during pronouncement of the judgment, cried profusely after hearing the judgment. He said he is thankful to God almighty and said he always hoped the truth will finally prevail.

The judgment was pronounced one-and-a-half years after the commencement of the trial. A Nun, who was a member of the Missionaries of Jesus and a resident of St. Francis Mission Home at Kuruvilangad, had lodged a rape complaint against Bishop Franco. The case was registered in June 2018.

