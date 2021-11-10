New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday has approved the declaration of November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters so that coming generations could know about their sacrifices for the country. India’s freedom struggle was strengthened by several movements by tribal communities such as Santhals, Tamars, Kols, Bhils, Khasis, and Mizos to name a few, a statement stated.

The revolutionary movements and struggles organised by the tribal communities were marked by their immense courage and supreme sacrifice. Tribal movements in different regions of the country against the British colonial rule got linked with the national freedom struggle and inspired Indians all over the country. However, the public at large is not much aware of these tribal heroes. Pursuant to the speech of the Prime Minister on Independence Day of 2016, the Government of India has sanctioned 10 tribal freedom fighter museums across the country.

The date is the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda who is revered as God like figure by tribal communities across the country. Birsa Munda fought bravely against the exploitative system of the British colonial system and spearheaded the movement against British oppression giving a call for ‘Ulgulan’ (Revolution). The declaration acknowledges the glorious history and cultural heritage of tribal communities, a statement added.

The day will be celebrated every year and would recognize the efforts of the tribals for the preservation of cultural heritage and promotion of Indian values of valour, hospitality, and national pride. Tribal Freedom Fighter Museum at Ranchi where Birsa Munda breathed his last will be inaugurated by Prime Minister. The government of India has planned week-long celebrations starting from November 15 to November 22 to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of the glorious history of tribal people, culture, and achievements.

As part of the celebration, several activities have been planned jointly with State governments and the theme behind each activity is to showcase the achievements of tribals in the Indian Freedom struggle, various welfare measures taken by the Government of India in education, health, livelihood, infrastructure, and skill development. The events will also display the unique tribal cultural heritage, their contributions to the freedom struggle, practices, rights, traditions, cuisines, health, education, and livelihood.