Kottayam (Kerala): The livestock farmers in Kerala are going through sleepless nights as bird flu cases have been confirmed at Kumarakom, Kottayam district. Similar cases have been confirmed at several places in Alappuzha and Kottayam.

Authorities have taken emergency measures to ensure that the disease does not spread to neighboring districts. Several thousands of infected birds, mostly ducks, have been culled and burnt in these districts so far.

Government expert teams have started an examination of wetlands and swamps in these districts to detect the primary source of infection. Since it is the season of migratory birds, authorities suspect that the virus would have spread from an infected migratory bird.

The chance of bird flu spreading to humans is remote. However, health departments are closely watching the situation and have told people to report if they notice unusually high cases of fever or other diseases in any of these areas.

The farmers, who have already been hit badly due to the Covid pandemic, have taken a big blow as most of their birds have been culled due to the disease.

It is the tourism season in Kerala and duck meat is one of the main tourist attractions in the Kottayam and Alappuzha regions.

The current spread of bird flu has spoiled the chance of farmers to make some money during this peak season.

