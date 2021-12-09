Alappuzha (Kerala): An outbreak of bird flu has been reported from Thakazhy Panchayat in Kerala's Alappuzha district prompting authorities to order culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds within one km radius of the affected areas.

District Collector A Alexander, chaired an urgent meeting of senior officials of the district including those from departments of Animal Husbandry, Health and police on Thursday to take stock of the situation in the wake of the outbreak of the flu.

Official sources said the administration has ordered culling all chickens, ducks and other domestic birds in and around one kilometre radius of the ward No 10 of Thakazhy Grama Panchayat to prevent spread of the virus to nearby areas.

The affected area has been declared as a Containment Zone while the movement of vehicle and people in the area is prohibited, officials said.

Besides, the District Collector has also banned the use and sale of eggs, meat and manure of ducks, chickens, quails and domestic birds in the affected areas.

This restriction will be applicable in Champakulam, Nedumudi, Muttar, Viyapuram, Karuvatta, Thrikkunnapuzha, Thakazhy, Purakkad, Ambalapuzha South, Ambalapuzha North, Edathva panchayats and Harippad municipal area, they said.

Rapid response teams have been constituted by the Animal Husbandry Department to cull and destroy the birds in Thakazhy.

The meeting authorised the Assistant Forest Conservator to monitor and inspect whether the migratory birds have been infected with the disease or not.

According to officials, directions were given to the Animal Husbandry Department to submit daily report on bird flu prevention activities in the district.

