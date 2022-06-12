Prakasam: For two years now, a man from Andhra Pradesh has been working on a unique business idea to counter the plastic epidemic by developing carry bags that look and feel like plastic but in reality are made from cornstarch.

Mahendra Sanagala from Konijedu, Tangutur Mandal in Prakasam District worked as a Data Architect in a leading pharmaceutical company in the USA. He, however, always wanted to be an entrepreneur and engage himself in work that would also benefit the overall society. This led to him deliberating on and giving shape to his idea of developing an eco-friendly and biodegradable alternative to plastic bags.

After extensive studies and travelling to countries like Germany, China and Vietnam, Mahendra, in 2020, established 'Eatlery', an industry where his team manufactures biodegradable bags using cornstarch. Mahendra had to import specific corn pellets from Germany as raw material for the bags. He soon started getting orders from different establishments about bags of different sizes. Although the bags look like plastic covers, they pose no threat to the environment.

"The bags turn into compost in six months," he said, adding, even if animals eat the bags, they would pose no danger to them. To mention, approximately 15,000 MT of plastic waste is generated by India on a daily basis. Only 60 percent of the waste is collected for recycling, which creates pollution from the waste. In light of this situation, a plastic ban has been imposed in several states and the government advocates for a complete ban on single-use plastics.

How are bioplastic bags made from cornstarch?

According to Columbia Climate School, PLA (polylactic acid) is typically made from the sugars in cornstarch. It is biodegradable, carbon-neutral and edible. To transform corn into plastic, corn kernels are immersed in sulfur dioxide and hot water, where its components break down into starch, protein, and fiber. The kernels are then ground and the corn oil is separated from the starch. The starch is composed of long chains of carbon molecules, similar to the carbon chains in plastic from fossil fuels. Some citric acids are mixed in to form a long-chain polymer (a large molecule consisting of repeating smaller units) that is the building block for plastic. PLA can look and behave like polyethylene (used in plastic films, packing and bottles), polystyrene (Styrofoam and plastic cutlery) or polypropylene (packaging, auto parts, textiles).

Future plans

While Mahendra had expected a steady growth, Covid-19 dented his business a lot as in the days of the pandemic, he did not get any orders. Apart from plastic bags, Mahendra aims to manufacture plates, spoons, and parcel covers in the near future. While proving to be a boon for nature, Mahendra's business initiative has also provided employment to several local people. "We plan to increase our production in the coming days. We hope that as a society we get rid of plastic once and for all," he said.