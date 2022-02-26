Hyderabad: The 19th edition of the BioAsia conference concluded on Friday. In all, 37,500 took part in it virtually from 70 countries. The annual event was organised by the Telangana government. The symposium focused on the two-year Covid and the challenges the hidden opportunities provided by the epidemic and the lessons to be learned.

The first panel discussion on the second day of the BioAsia conference was on 'Challenges in Shaping Innovations in the Pharma and BioPharma Sectors (FABA)', followed by a discussion on ‘Drug Research and Development (R&D) on Friday, 'Today and Tomorrow’.

The third-panel discussion was on ‘Becoming a Priority and Reliable International Drug Supplier with a focus on cutting-edge manufacturing, quality and consistent supply chain’. Reaching out to the international leadership, reaching out to self-sufficiency in API manufacturing, building capabilities in the manufacture of revolutionary drugs despite the complexity, focusing on drug quality, following best practices during the epidemic, licensing to Indian generic companies and the supply chain were discussed.

The most important lectures after these discussions were on controls in the post-epidemic period. New adoptions during the Covid period. The availability of safe, effective and high-quality medicines to the public, especially during the post-epidemic period. The challenges faced and regulatory changes faced by regulatory authorities to bring about and impact changes in the industry. These include coordination in the policies of global regulatory authorities.

At the closing ceremony of the BioAsia conference, Dr BS Bajaj Memorial the Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA) Special Awards-2022 were conferred upon Mahima Datla, MD, Biological E for introducing the Corbevax vaccine in augmenting the fight against Covid-19 and BP Acharya, patron, FABA for the FABA Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to AIBA (All India Biotech Associations) and FABA.

Telangana Chief Secretary for Industries and Commerce Jayesh Ranjan, said, "We are very happy to have some of the most internationally renowned leaders participating in this conference. They shared not only their thoughts on this forum, but also valuable discussions were held. They turned the stage into an eye-opener for the life sciences."

