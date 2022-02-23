Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host the 'Bio Asia Summit 2022'. Telangana IT, Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the summit on Thursday in a virtual manner. The event will be attended by world-renowned companies, their heads, CEOs, scientists, professionals, entrepreneurs and executives. There will be a discussion on Biology, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare at this summit.

On the first day of Bio Asia Summit 2022, Minister KTR will hold a special discussion with Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, about the Corona pandemic and its consequences. The next day will be a seminar on the progress of the pharmaceutical sector. There will also be four-panel discussions and a total of 50 people will address the two-day event. The event will also witness two keynote speeches.

In the context of Corona, the BioAsia Conference will focus on global health care, tackling challenges effectively, and human welfare. This summit will help for the bright future of the pharmaceutical industry which To rekindle the reputation of Hyderabad which is a world-class biological hub.