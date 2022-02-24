Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host Bio Asia International Summit 2022. This International Annual Conference is set to kick off in Hyderabad on Thursday with the slogan 'Prepare for the Future'. Telangana IT, Industrial Minister KTR will inaugurate the summit which is going to happen through a video conference.

The event is set to be attended by renowned companies, as well as their heads, CEOs, scientists, professionals, entrepreneurs, and executives. There will be a discussion on Biology, Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Healthcare at this summit.

After a significant response in the 2021 summit, 42,000 people from 60 countries have already registered this year. On the first day, Minister KTR will present the Genome Valley Talent Award to Drew Wiseman, a professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania who is a partner in the development of COVID vaccines. After that Sangeetha Reddy, the Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, will conduct a seminar with him.

As part of the summit, KTR will hold a panel discussion with Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Leading virologist Gagandeep Kang will also be the moderator of a panel discussion on ‘Two Years with Corona, Challenges, Successes, Future’. The panelists will include World Health Organization Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, Ethics Commission CEO Amitabh Bachchan, Union Biotechnology Secretary Rajesh Gokhale, Chief Scientific Adviser Peter Piot, India Biotech CMD Krishna Ella, and Biological-E MD Mahima Datla.

Additionally, a seminar on ‘Challenges for Innovation in the Field of Medicine and Biomedicine’ will be held on Friday, followed by Johnson & Johnson Executive Chairman Alex Gorsky's speech. The closing ceremony will be marked by the BS Bajaj Memorial Special Award being presented to Mahima data, and the Lifetime Achievement Award being conferred to BP Acharya, a retired IAS officer.