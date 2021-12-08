New Delhi: The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020 were passed in the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote on Wednesday. The two bills moved by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were passed when several MPs of opposition parties such as TMC, Congress, CPI, RJD, AAP, NCP, and DMK were not present in the House due to their protest against the suspension of 12 MPs from the winter session of Rajya Sabha.

The Health Minister said that The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 is aimed at proper regulation and supervision of assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks.

Another key objective of the bill is to ensure ethical and safe use of assisted reproductive technology where it is used for becoming a parent or freezing gametes, embryos, embryonic tissues to address issues such as infertility.

As for the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020, the Union Health Minister said that while the process of the bill started in 2016, the related technology is being used in India since 1978. The first child was born in the country, with the use of technology, on October 3, 1978. She was named Durga.

He said that the aim of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020 is to set up the National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and to appoint appropriate authorities for regulating the process and practice.

Also Read: Lok Sabha passes bill to regulate assisted reproductive technology services