New Delhi: Gujarat government Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending its decision to grant remission to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, stating the remission was granted as they completed 14 years sentence in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good".

Earlier, the Supreme Court had sought response from the state government on a plea challenging the remission granted to the convicts. Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the riots that broke out in Gujarat after a compartment of the Sabarmati Express was torched by a mob near Godhra station on February 27, 2002.

Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district on March 3, 2002. The 11 men convicted in the case walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy.

They had completed more than 14 years in jail. The plea against their release in the apex court has been filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revathy Laul and activist Roop Rekha Rani. The Gujarat government released all the convicts after the SC directed it to consider their plea for relief under the 1992 remission policy.

A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008, sentenced to life imprisonment all the 11 accused in the case for murder and gang rape. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.