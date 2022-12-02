Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh): A social activist Sanjay Singhania, who was staging a protest at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh for the removal of a liquor shop in front of a government school, was on Thursday attacked by an outlaw here. The attacker was detained and later sent to the police station where an FIR was registered against him.

Sanjay Singhania talking to reporters said, "A person came at the dharna site and confronted me. He was bad-mouthing and also threatened me with dire consequences for staging a protest for the removal of the liquor shop. When I objected to his behavior, he attacked me," he said.

Read: Raipur Collectorate flooded with applications for arms licences

"When some women protesters came forward to stop him. The assailant took out his belt and began beating us," he informed further, adding that the matter was pacified once the police interfered and tried to stop the perpetrator.

Chief Superintendent of Police Puja Kumar, said, "A person came at the dharna site and began abusing. He also started beating people with his belt. Police force present at the dharna site pounced upon him and took him to the police station where a case was registered against the assailant."