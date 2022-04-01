Bilaspur: The Chhattisgarh High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of ​​Kalicharan Maharaj, who made indecent remarks about Mahatma Gandhi. Justice Arvind Singh Chandel has reserved the decision after hearing both sides on Friday.

Meanwhile, Kalicharan, who had made a controversial statement against the Father of the Nation in the Dharma Sansad of Raipur, is in jail for the last three months. Earlier, his bail application was rejected by the lower court. Consequently, lawyer Mehul Jethani has filed a bail petition in the High Court. The petition said that the police have registered a sedition case against Kalicharan while a case of sedition cannot be made out against him.

On Friday, the bail application was debated in the court of Justice Arvind Singh Chandel. Presenting the argument on behalf of Kalicharan, senior advocate Kishore Bhaduri said that Kalicharan had said certain things written in the books and it is not a crime to say things written in the books in public.

Additional Advocate General Sunil Otwani, appearing for the government, said that even after making indecent remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Kalicharan has no remorse, because four days after giving his statement, he made a statement on YouTube which said that he has no regrets. Otwani further argued that he can repeat his act after getting the bail and spread communalism. Therefore, Kalicharan should not be given bail.

