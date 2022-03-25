Korba (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh High Court advocate, SV Purohit, also claimed that he is the lone person perhaps in Chhattisgarh as well as in the country who has obtained Masters' in fourteen subjects and 24 streams. Besides, Masters' degree, Purohit has secured diplomas in 24 other streams also. At present, he is pursuing MA in Astrology while practicing in the Bilaspur High Court.

Speaking about the purpose behind pursuing MA in Astrology, he said, "The Degree in MA in Astrology will come in handy during the fag end of my life when I will get into consultancy job. When people come to seek legal advice from me, then I will also use the knowledge of Astrology in predicting the clients' fortunes."

Recalling his bygone days in 1962 when he cleared the Intermediate Exam, Purohit said, "My father had little income at that time and expressed his inability to bear the education cost of his two children. We are two brothers and my father told us that he would meet the education cost of only one. My brother had cleared the MBBS exam and I passed the engineering test. My father bore the education cost of my younger brother. Therefore, I made up my mind that I would pursue education as long as I am alive," said Purohit.

He then started pursuing education in the Arts stream and kept on pursuing his goal. "I obtained degrees in Political Science, Sociology, Hindi, English languages, Mahatma Gandhi Peace Studies, Public Administration, Translation and Editing, LLM, LLB, Diploma in Cyber Law, PG Diploma in Journalism, and several others. I am a qualified Homoeopathy practitioner and also do translation work," said Purohit.

Sunil Purohit, the elder son of SV Purohit, said, "My father was a bookworm from the very beginning. My younger brother Pankaj is settled in the United States and he has been making efforts for the registration of our father's efforts in the Guinness World Records."