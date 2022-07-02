Kanpur: Police have seized the properties of slain gangster Vikas Dubey and two others in the 2020 killings of eight policemen in Bikru village of Kanpur. Dubey, who was killed in an encounter on July 10, 2020, had massacred eight policemen in the Bikru village on July 3 that year when the police team came to arrest him in a murder case.

Kanpur ADG Bhanu Bhaskar said that properties belonging to Dubey, his cashier Jaykant Bajpai and Vishnupal worth over Rs 70 crore have been seized. Bhaskar added that of the total 80 cases registered in the entire killings, chargesheets have been filed in 62 of the FIRs. Besides, arms licenses of 30 accused have been canceled, the ADG said.

A total of 66 accused were arrested in the case of whom 54 are currently lodged in jail. Three of the accused have been booked under the Gangster Act and five under NSA. It is worth noting that a few days ago, a car belonging to Dubey was recovered by the police from the ruins of a village.