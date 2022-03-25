Patiala: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikramjeet Singh Majithia on Friday received Z-plus category security from the Punjab government. Majithia is currently under judicial custody in Patiala jail due to charges of harbouring drug smugglers. The security detail will be initiated inside the prison.

Shivraj Singh Anand, the Jail Superintendent of Patiala Central Jail, while speaking to the media, informed that he has received relevant inputs from ADGP Jails. "Orders have been received from ADGP Jails that there is a threat to Majithia's life and that is why his security should be strengthened. Majithia has already received Z plus security, and as long as he stays in jail, it is the jail administration's responsibility to protect him," he said.

Anand further said that the Majithia would be accompanied by his security detail at the time of his court visits as well. The latter was one of the main accused in the drugs case under the Charanjit Channi government and is currently under custody as per directions of a Mohali court till April 5. On March 20, new Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ordered the reconstitution of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was originally leading the probe.

