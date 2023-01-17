New Delhi : CCTV footages of a night-time robbery from Delhi's Shakti Nagar in which 4-bike-borne men were seen looting a 42-year-old man after shooting him in his legs have emerged on Tuesday. CTV footage of January 14 from Delhi's Shakti Nagar, Roop Nagar area, where 4 people on 2 motorbikes looted a 42-year-old man by shooting at his right leg, ANI reported.

"Victim Hunny Kalra was injured in the right leg and Rs 5 lakh was looted that he received as payment for his employer. Kalra received payment from Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar to the Shalimar Bagh area. He was rushed to hospital and a case was registered," said Delhi Police.