Hyderabad: Harley Davidson, the luxury bike everyone vouch to own, but possessing one is not easy you have to cough up big bucks to buy it. But, many youngsters with a good income at their disposal are lapping them up as they wanted to experience riding the royal bike. So, bike riders of Harley Davidson gathered at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad to enjoy the taste of a good riding experience sans traffic hassles.

The 9th Southern Harley Davidson Owners Group (HOG) rally, which was flagged off at Ramoji Film City on Friday, was a grand success. Harley bikers from across the country gathered at one place and had a gala time while riding the bikes. HOG stands for Harley Davidson Owners Group. It has been organising rallies every year since 2019 but was halted for two years due to the pandemic. But this year 9th Southern HOG rally was conducted at Ramoji Film City on a grand note.

Most of the bikers, who took part in the rally include managers, CEOs and software engineers, working in various companies. All of them participated in the event, along with their kith and kin. To participate in the HOG rally, we have to register with Rs 7,000 after buying the bike. Those who do so are given a membership card, which is like a credit card. Any Hurley biker across the country can take membership in HOG. Harley Owners Group was launched in 2009. Since then they are taking out rallies every year five times in various parts of the country.

They have a total of five HOG management companies in the South, East, North and West across the country. The bikers, who come to the rally, meet their friends and spend quality with them for two days. Harley Davidson bikers come from far and wide to participate in this rally. The bikers say that there is no fatigue after travelling thousands of kilometres. Remarkably, there are women riders in the group, who came from distant places to participate in the rally without any fear. The HOG management company will take care of the necessary arrangements for them. Special prizes have been distributed to those who emerged victorious in the rally.