Saharsa: An incident along the lines of the Begusarai serial shooting has happened once again in Bihar. Late on Friday night, five bike-borne miscreants opened fire indiscriminately in the Simri Bakhtiyarpur Municipal Council market of Saharsa district. The whole area trembled due to the crackle of bullets. Five miscreants opened fire at about half a dozen places. After receiving the information, police launched a search operation to nab the miscreants, but in vain.

Video footage of the shootout that took place on Friday night has come to the fore. In which miscreants riding two bikes are seen firing. In the video, first, a bike was seen, on which two miscreants were riding. A pillion rider opened the fire. After this, the bike proceeds ahead. After a few seconds, the other bike stops at the same spot. There are three people riding this bike. Similarly, a pillion rider opened fire. Soon after people ran helter-skelter to save their lives.

All this happened near the main entrance in front of a building. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the building. According to police, on Friday late at night, bike-riding miscreants fired indiscriminately in Simri Bakhtiyarpur. The firing was reported near Murli Chowk. After this, the miscreants reached Hatia Gachi and started firing there. Then there was firing at two places in the city council market. In this way, the incident of shelling was carried out at about half a dozen places.

Also read:1 killed, 11 injured as gunmen go berserk in Bihar's Begusarai

An atmosphere of tension and panic was created in the areas where the miscreants opened fire. However, as the firing took place late at night, by then most of the shops were closed. Hence, there is no major incident took place. On receiving the information, the local Bakhtiyarpur police immediately swung into action.

A day before this incident i.e; on Thursday night also, the incident of firing had come to light at the Royal Hotel located in the old market. The miscreants fired and broke the glass in the hotel. The police could not even complete the investigation of the matter that Simri Bakhtiyarpur was shaken by the rapid firing on Friday night.

It may be recalled that two months ago, a similar serial firing took place in the Begusarai district in which one person was killed and nine others were injured. Here also the bike-borne miscreants fired indiscriminately in an area of ​​30 kms. In this incident, the miscreants also targeted people walking on the road. "The accused, who were indulged in the firing, have been identified and arrested.

Raids were conducted at many places throughout the night to arrest the youth. But the arrest could not be made. The police will soon arrest the criminals involved in the incident, Krishna Kumar, SHO, Bakhtiyarpur.