New Delhi: A day after the mishap occurred due to the derailment of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express Train, Indian Railways distributes ex-gratia to the families of the deceased as well as to the people who got injured in this accident.

While explaining the current situation, ADR PR of Ministry of Railways, Rajeev Jain said, "Out of 9 deceased, 5 have been identified and their families have been given Rs 5 lakh each. We've also given Rs 1 lakh each to the 10 grievously injured persons and Rs 25,000 each to 26 minor injured."

Bikaner-Guwahati train mishap: Railways provide ex-gratia to families of deceased

He has claimed that the Railways team made arrangements overnight and had done the payments in the "least possible time".

As announced by the Railways, the families of the deceased were paid Rs 5 lakhs each, that is a total of Rs. 45 lakhs.

People having grievous injuries will be given Rs 1 lakh each, a total of Rs 10 lakhs, while people having simple injuries, which are 26 in number, will be given Rs 25,000 each.

Earlier today, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, reached New Domohani station and inspected the condition of the track and fittings. He informed that the preliminary inquiry showed a glitch in the locomotive equipment as the reason behind the train accident at Domohani in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.

Also Read: West Bengal: Death toll in Bikaner Express accident rises to nine, 100 injured