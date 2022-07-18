Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): The woman had labour pains while she was being taken to a primary health centre. In the absence of facilities like boat and ambulance, the patient could not be shifted to the nearest medical centre on time. The woman, who hails from Jhorgaya village under Gangaloor tehsil in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, and the swollen river made the task all the more difficult. The woman has been identified as Sarita Gondi.

A rescue team was sent to the spot when Bijapur tahsildar and CEO Janpad panchayat were informed about the incident, but by the time the woman had given birth to a baby. Thereafter, a motor boat was arranged to cross the river and the woman and the newborn were shifted to a health sub-centre at Reddy village. Both the mother and newborn are doing well, said sources.

On the other hand, the incessant rainfall in the district for the past several days has caused a flood-like situation in many areas of the district. The floodwaters have inundated the low-lying areas in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The flood-affected people have been facing hardships. They are facing problems in accessing main market places and others, added the source.