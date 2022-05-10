Patna (Bihar): Some of the candidates were taking the BPSC's 67th Prelims Exam 2022 in two separate rooms at the Veer Kunwar Singh College, Ara, exam centre, before the scheduled time for the commencement of the entrance test. The examinees were also allegedly allowed to carry mobile phones inside the two rooms. Both the rooms were bolted from the inside.

The paper leakage was reported on the Telegram app and it went viral just a few minutes before the commencement of the exam. When the exam was over, candidates matched the question papers, which were leaked on the Telegram app, and it was found that the questions had been the same. Thereafter, the news spread to other 1,083 centres set up in 38 districts of Bihar like a wildfire. Besides, the Veer Kunwar Singh College, the BPSC aspirants from different exam centres in the state created a ruckus, thereafter.

Some BPSC aspirants alleged that the Veer Kunwar Singh College at Ara in the Bhojpur district of Bihar was 'managed'. The question papers were made available to some examinees in advance and they were also allowed to write a paper in a specially designated room that, too, before the commencement of the exam. The candidates became suspicious when they were not given question papers despite the scheduled start of the exam. Thereafter, they grate-crashed into the rooms where some examinees were already writing the paper. When some of the candidates asked for the cause of the delay, the invigilators at the Veer Kunwar Singh College told aggrieved students that the exam would start after a while. This raised the needle of suspicion that something fishy was going on at the erring exam centre.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier said, "I was interacting with some people. The moment I learnt about the paper leakage, I asked officials to ensure its cancellation immediately." Director-General of Police (DGP) SK Singhal said, "The probe committee constituted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in its findings detected that Set--C of the question papers were leaked. Now, the matter was handed over to the Cyber Cell of the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) for an extensive probe into the paper leak regarding the BPSC's 67th Prelims Exam 2022. The ADG Cyber Cell functions under the Economic Offences Unit. A separate team has been set up to probe the matter under the supervision of ADG, Cyber Cell. The Bihar government has taken the paper leak issue seriously. The investigation has already begun and action will be taken against those found guilty." At least five lakh candidates took the BPSC's 67th Prelims Exam 2022, held on Sunday at 1,083 centres spread across 38 districts in Bihar.