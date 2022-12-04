Nalanda: A unique tea seller from Bihar's Nawada district Pagla Baba with 31 types of tea became the cynosure of all eyes at Rajgir Mahotsav where he danced while serving tea. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Pagla Baba said that he aims at bringing out a bigger change in society through his unique variety of tea and sweets.

He also promoted environmental protection as he uses all-natural materials in his products. Mithilesh Kumar Santoshi alias Pintu Gupta famously known as Pagla Baba, during the three-day Rajgir Mahotsav, was seen serving herbal tea while dancing to patriotic songs to awaken his customer's spirit of patriotism, brotherhood, harmony, love and peace.

Also read: Tribal women from TN's Anaikatti make eco-friendly terracotta tea cups for export

Pagla Baba in an attractive outfit placed his tea stall in front of the Bharat Mata's idol and showcased his unique way of serving tea from brass pots. Pagla Baba has also promoted environmentalism by naming the varieties of tea as green tea, tandoori tea, masala tea, clove tea, chuhara tea and saffron tea . The famous tea seller avoids the use of sugar, but he uses honey and jaggery in the tea.

"I have 31 types of teas at my stall. There are teas of shilajit, saffron, clove, etc. I have also made a unique type of water that enhances the taste of the tea. I have also made herbal sweets, which are beneficial for people's health. This is my first startup where we are selling healthy tea for Rs 20 to Rs 30 and we aim at selling our variety of tea in many other states of the country," said Mithilesh Kumar Santoshi aka Pagla Baba