Motihari: Bihar batter Sakibul Gani scripted history on Friday as he became the first player to score a triple-century on a First Class debut. Gani achieved the feat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Mizoram here at Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata. The batter scored 341 runs off just 405 balls with the help of 56 fours and 2 sixes. He maintained a strike rate of 84.20.

Sakibul hails from East Champaran district headquarters in Motihari with a humble background. Sakibul's family members have not been able to watch their son playing the mammoth innings, but they kept getting updated scores on the BCCI website.

After the historic inning, celebrations are on at Sakibul's family with well-wishers calling to congratulate them. On the occasion, Sakibul's mother Azam Khatoon remembered his son with teary eyes and showed the medals and trophies won by him. His Father Mohammad Mannan Gani is very happy by his son's achievement.

Bihar's Sakibul Gani first score a triple-century in Ranji Trophy

Sakibul, the youngest of seven siblings in the family is coached by his elder brother Faisal who also had played First-Class cricket and represented Bihar. Sakibul, who has a decent List A record with 377 runs in 14 matches, came in to bat at No.5 when Bihar were 71 for 3. He then forged a mammoth 538-run stand for the fourth wicket with Babul Kumar, who was unbeaten on 229 when Bihar decided to declare their first innings at 686 for 5. Sakibul broke the record held by Ajay Rohera of Madhya Pradesh who scored an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad on his first-class debut in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy.

Read: Rohit Sharma named as new Test captain of India