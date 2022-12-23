Madhepura (Bihar): The Bihar government's Primary Health Centre at Maurho in the Madhepura district of Bihar is in shambles. The shortage of doctors as well as basic amenities at the PHC speaks volumes about the healthcare facilities in Bihar. Altogether 13 women patients underwent family planning operations and they were left unattended during the night.

Besides, patients' attendants had to arrange paddy straws to keep themselves warm in the freezing cold. The hospital lacks proper bedding facilities. Patients and their attendants were facing problems in attending to the loo. A woman attendant of the patient, said, "We are facing hardships as the hospital lacks basic facilities. Toilets are non-functional."

Whereas another attendant said, "The lone doctor in the hospital performed vasectomy operation on 13 women patients. But no doctor was present in the night. Where the attendant will go suppose any patient requires an emergency, especially during the night." Santosh Kumar, manager of the Primary Health Centre at Murho in the Madhepura district of Bihar, said, "The hospital has three doctors. One doctor is on leave and the other has gone for training. So, we are left with one doctor, who is taking care of the patients. On Thursday, the footfall of patients had gone up. For the proper upkeep of the toilet, we have written a letter to the outsourcing department."