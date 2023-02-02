Gaya: A Muslim brother-sister duo from Bihar's Gaya district has authored a collection of articles on Lord Buddha. The collection was unveiled in the form of a book at the International Baudha Mahotsav, held between January 29 and January 29 at Bodh Gaya. Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav released the book amid a huge gathering of guests and participants from India and overseas.

The article was written by Dr Danish Masroor and Dr Zakian Masroor, the brother-sister duo, who are research scholars and teachers at two separate Gaya-based colleges. Dr Danish Masroor is a teacher at Regional College of Education and his sister Zakia Masroor has been teaching at Dr BR Ambedkar College of Education.

Read: Nitish meets Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya, offers prayers at Maha Bodhi temple

The participants appreciated their work and gave good reviews to all the articles. Recalling an interesting anecdote, Dr Danish Masroor said, "During childhood, my mother used to call me Buddha because I was born on Wednesday. In Hindi, Wednesday is called Buddh. Besides, my mother always told me that I had a resemblance to Lord Buddha. So my curious mind wanted to know about the great soul and tempted me towards Lord Buddha's teachings and sermons."

"We were hugely inspired by the Buddha's teaching. We were doing research work and wrote articles on Lord Buddha jointly. Our work was appreciated by several people," Dr Zakia Masroor said.