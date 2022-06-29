Vaishali(Bihar): A youth died of suicide in Kanchanpur Dhanushi village of Kartaha police station area of ​​the district. The police reached the site of the crime immediately after the information was received and took cognizance of the matter. Though the police officials have not officially announced the reason for death, the preliminary information suggests that the victim was suffering from depression because of the introduction of the Agnipath Scheme and decided to take this drastic step.

The relatives of the deceased identified as Manish Kumar said that he was a defense service exams aspirant and used to run every morning on the Tirhut embankment adjacent to his village for exam preparations. On Tuesday too, he left the house in the morning but did not come back, and was later found dead. They further added that he had been under depression since the introduction of the Agnipath scheme.

Also read: Train stations, highways turn into battleground as youth fury over 'Agnipath' singes nation

"He used to get up at 4:00 in the morning and go for a run towards the dam. He was preparing for the army entrance. He had so far attempted the exam twice and wanted to clear it this time, but the Agnipath scheme disoriented him considerably. He was depressed," said Veeru Rai, the head of the village. The police have meanwhile started an investigation into the case and said that they would soon officially confirm the reason for the death.

Under the Agnipath scheme, the Central government has started a new model of recruitment for the Army, Navy, and Air Force on a contractual basis for four years. After four years, 75 percent of the soldiers will have to retire without enjoying the benefits of pension. Only 25 percent of the Agniveers would be retained by the armed forces. The scheme is facing a backlash from the defense service aspirants demanding to roll back the scheme.