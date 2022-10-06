Patna: A youth from Bihar has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly threatening Mukesh Ambani. Confirming the incident Darbhanga SSP Aakash Kumar said that the accused was arrested from the Manigachi police station area of Brahapura village of Darbhanga district adding that the Mumbai Police took him to Mumbai following arrest. They further revealed that a mobile phone has been recovered from the accused. ( Further details awaited)