Vaishali: Two women constables foiled a robbery bid of a gun-toting trio with hand-to-hand combat at a Gramin Bank in Bihar's Vaishali district, on Wednesday. Their daredevilry has been receiving widespread appreciation, after the Bihar Police shared the surveillance video footage showcasing the entire episode in its official Twitter handle.

According to police, the armed robbers were chased away by the constables on duty - Shanti Kumari and Juhi Kumari who swiftly acted against them, forcing the gang to abort the bid and flee for their safety.

The two constables who were on bandobust duty were regulating entry into the bank after checking the identity of the customers. Account holders were let into the bank after their passbook photograph is verified. A man was wearing winter cap and muffler covering his face entered without showing the passbook.

In the video, he was seen pulling out a pistol on the cops. As he did, two more gang members who were already waiting inside the bank joined him. With their guns, they attempted to snatch the firearms from the cops. One of the two constables, wriggled out of the situation and ran into the bank to get help.

The other constable was single-handedly holding on to her firearm and preventing the robbers from entering into the bank. She was fighting with them with her bare hands. Intimidated by her resolve, the robbers aborted their bid to loot and fled. The cops sustained minor injuries in the scuffle.

While fleeing from the bank, the robbers left behind their motorcycle on the bank premises. On information, the local police reinforced the security to the bank. Vaishali Superintendent of Police (SP) Maneesh inspected the crime scene and the constables. He appreciated them for their bravery and offered them rewards.

"The Gallant act of two lady constables of Bihar Police is laudable. Their bravery thwarted an attempt of Bank Robbery in Vaishali," Bihar Police tweeted sharing the video of the incident.