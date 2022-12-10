Chhapra: A woman has been allegedly murdered by her in-laws for dowry who brutally tortured her before killing her in the Chhapra district of Bihar. Police sources said that the incident came to light after the body of the woman, identified as Kajal Devi, was found in a pond on Friday. The incident occurred in the Tajpur village under the Majhi police station area of the district.

Raju Mahto, the deceased's father, alleged that a week before her body was recovered, he and Kajal's maternal uncle received a video showing his daughter being brutally tortured by her in-laws who were inflicting deep cuts on her hand.

He said that Kajal got married to Pankaj Mahato, a Tajpur Salempur resident eight months ago, adding that since marriage her in-laws were harassing her for dowry.

"Since marriage, my daughter was being tortured for dowry. About a week ago, we received a video from her in-laws showing a horrifying scene of her in-laws inflicting deep cuts on her hand. As we were yet to come to terms with such brutality she mysteriously disappeared. We were searching for her when her body was recovered from a pond in Tajpur village," said Mahto.

Speaking to reporters MP Singh, Sadar DSP said that a police team has inspected the spot where the body was found and further investigation is going on. "Strict action will be taken against the culprits after the investigation is complete. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint accusing the in-laws of the murder," added Singh.