Aurangabad (Bihar): In a ghastly incident, a widow allegedly killed her own son and buried his dead body in an under-construction house on the outskirts of Maya Bigha village in Bihar's Aurangabad district. It came to light as a labourer called by the accused woman to dig a pit sensed something fishy following the foul smell coming from the house.

The labourer conveyed his doubt to fellow villagers who later alerted the police. During the police interrogation, the woman confessed to her crime. Now it is being suspected that the woman might have killed her husband and her 17-year daughter as they also died under mysterious circumstances four years ago and two months ago respectively, police sources said.

The incident took place at Maya Bigha village of Madanpur police station. The deceased was identified as 15-year-old Maruthinandan Kumar, a student of class seven. The accused woman was identified as Kanchan Devi who also has another physically challenged son who lives with his maternal grandmother.

Sadar SDPO Sweety Sehrawat said that "According to the villagers, the deceased was missing for a few days and suspected that he was murdered by his mother about a week ago and the dead body was kept in the under-construction house of the village. The woman approached Suresh Ram, a labourer in the village, and asked him to dig a pit for toilet tank."

The SDPO further said, "While digging, Suresh sensed stench. When he raised this, the woman diverted the topic saying it might be from the decomposed body of a rat or snake. As the pit got four feet deep, the woman asked Suresh to bring some water. As he returned with water she asked him to leave, excusing that Pandit ji had forbidden to dig the pit. After this Suresh left, but later he informed the villagers who alerted the police. Subsequently, police reached the village and interrogated the woman after taking her into custody."