Vaishali: A woman along with her four children committed suicide by consuming poison over an alleged marital dispute in Bihar's Vaishali. Unfortunately, the woman and three of her kids died, while one child was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition.

The incident took place in the Sukki village of Patepur police station area of ​​the district. It is said that Rinku Devi, 35, wife of Ranjit Sahni, a resident of Sukki village, committed suicide by consuming poison along with her four children due to a family dispute.

The deceased children have been identified as 11-year-old Karan Kumar, 8-year-old Siwani Kumari, and 4-year-old Saloni Kumari. Police have registered a case and shifted the bodies for postmortem.

