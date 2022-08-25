Begusarai (Bihar): Constable Babli Kumari of Bihar police posted in Begusarai district of the state has become a role model for others to follow suit. While keeping a balance between household responsibility and tough police job, Babli Kumari cleared the BPSC exam with flying colors. After undergoing training at the Rajgir Training Center, Babli Kumari will join the Bihar Police Service as Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Before leaving for training at Rajgir Training Center, Babli Kumari was felicitated by her Boss and Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar. She was felicitated in the SP's chamber on Wednesday. Babli Kumari began her career in the Bihar police and her first posting was in the Khagaria district. Currently, she was posted as a constable at Begusarai police lines.

Speaking about the achievement of Babli Kumari, Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar, said, "It is a proud moment for us that a woman constable while in service has cleared the BPSC exam. She will soon leave for training at Rajgir."

Beaming Babli Kumari said, "Being the eldest daughter, I took the responsibility of the family. Hence I was looking for a government job. In 2015, I was selected for the constable's post. Then I kept trying for another government service. I was successful in clearing the BPSC exam in my third attempt."