Sithamari: In a strange case, a woman in Bihar's Sitamarhi district who was allegedly burnt alive by her husband and in-laws over seven months ago and for which her husband has been in jail for the last six months, was found to be living in her parent's home in Nepal.

The incident took place in the Parigama village of Choraut police station area of ​​the district. Upon coming to know that she is alive, police have brought her back to Sitamarhi. Police said that after the woman, identified as Hira Devi, was found to be alive in Nepal, her husband Shashi Kumar was produced before a local court where his statement was recorded.

SHO Jitendra Kumar Singh said that Kumar has been in jail for the last six months for the murder of his wife Hira Devi for dowri. " But we came to know that Hira Devi is alive in Nepal. She has been brought back from Nepal and the case is being investigated afresh," said Singh.

According to police Vinod Nayak, a resident of Ward Five under Matihani police station area of ​​Mahottari district of Nepal, lodged a complaint seven months ago alleging told that his daughter Hira Devi was burnt to death by her in-laws.

He accused his son-in-law Shashi Kumar, his brother Sanjay Mahato and mother-in-law Sumitra Devi of killing the daughter for dowry. He further alleged that they have burnt the dead body following which Shashi Kumar was arrested.

The family members of the woman claimed that she was left at the Muzaffarpur railway station by her husband while returning home and from there she reached somehow reached her maternal home in Nepal.