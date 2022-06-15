Kota (Rajasthan): Sonu Kumar, a junior section student from Nalanda district in Bihar -- who was hogging the headlines for the past several days while also creating waves on social media platforms for pointing out the loopholes in the education system of the state -- finally got admission in Allen Career Institute in Rajasthan's Kota. Sonu Kumar said that his wish to achieve a quality education will now be fulfilled. "Besides, my goal of becoming an IAS officer by cracking the Civil Services Exam conducted by the UPSC appears to be heading in the right direction," added Sonu Kumar.

The gritty 11-year-old boy was successful in putting forward his grievances before the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a public interaction program held at Kalyan Bigha in Nalanda district on May 14, 2022. Sonu Kumar had then firmly told the CM that he wanted to pursue quality education and urged him to ensure his admission either in Sainik School, Tilaiya, or Simultala Residential School so that he could achieve his dream. Sonu Kumar was then assured that his wishes will be taken care of. Officials were told to redress the grievances of the student.

His interaction with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar became viral. Thereafter RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav, president of Jan Adhikar Party, Pappu Yadav, including Bollywood stars such as Sonu Sood came forward to help Sonu Kumar in attaining the quality education. Among several offers which were pouring in for Sonu Kumar, his two uncles suggested to him that Allen Coaching Institute at Kota in Rajasthan would be the right choice to pursue his goal of becoming an IAS officer. Hence, Sonu was admitted there. In a video message, Sonu Kumar, said, "I had fifty choices and among them, Allen was the best. My uncle suggested to me that Allen will be the best offer after which I was admitted to a Kota-based institute."