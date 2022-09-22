Arwal (Bihar): The bizarre looting incident of goats took place on the national highway (NH-139) in the Arwal district of Bihar. A truck laden with goats was moving on the Patna-Aurangabad highway. When the vehicle arrived at Umairabad, some villagers stopped the truck and began lifting goats one by one.

Some villagers after noticing that a truck was carrying goats intercepted the vehicle. Then they began arguing with the driver that goats should be freed from captivity. Initially, they (villagers) released seven goats from captivity and later several other villagers assembled on the spot. Thereafter, the looting spree started. People began stealing goats. It was free for all.

Some villagers took goats on bikes while some others on foot. The villagers took away goats with them as many as they could, the truck driver alleged. After receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the spot to investigate the incident. By the time police came to the spot, villagers vanished with goats. Later, the truck driver, somehow, managed to escape from the spot with the remaining goats. *Sambhu Paswan, SHO of the Sadar police station, said, "We are enquiring about the incident from people living in the vicinity of the spot. No one has come forward to lodge a complaint with the police."