Gopalganj: A bizarre incident has taken place in Bihar's Gopalganj district where a canine offspring has turned out to be not-so-canine, at least in appearance. While villagers in Tegrahi located in the Sindhavaliya block of the district claim a dog in the village gave birth to a pup that has distinct goat-like features, including hooves and long ears, some suspect cross-breeding.

"I thought it was a goat infant and so brought it home from the dog. No other resident confirmed it to be theirs when I inquired, so I kept it to myself. After some time, the dog reached my place, opened the lid of a container where the baby was kept, and took it back with her," said Shambhu Das, a village resident.

Others, however, remain less convinced of the 'miraculous' development, instead having already informed the Forest Department of the situation. Another resident informed the same, adding that the animal was being fed milk and kept temporarily at Das' home for the time being.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a veterinarian said any cross between a dog and a goat was practically impossible.

"It's not genetically possible. As soon as the sperm of one animal enters another animal, it will not be able to survive at its pH and the sperm will be dead. Therefore it is not possible on a scientific basis. In cross-breeding, mules are born from the cross of a mare and a donkey. Whereas mules do not have the ability to produce children. Both of them are members of the same family. It is wrong to make such a claim in this case," Veterinary Officer Pramod Sharma said.