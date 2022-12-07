Patna: Officials from the Special Vigilance Unit on Wedneday conducted raids at several locations, including Patna, Ghaziabad and Meerut, in search of disproportionate assets that former Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and IPS officer, Aditya Kumar, obtained through illegal means when he was posted there.

After the registration of the DA case against IPS officer Aditya Kumar; he is stated to be on the run. Kumar has also been placed under suspension. A flat owned by Kumar in Vaisikunj Complex, situated in Saguna Mor area of Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna, was raided by the officials from the Vigilance Department. Apart from this, raids were conducted at his Ghaziabad flat as well as his ancestral home situated in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh.

Read: Bihar engineer under scrutiny after being caught with Rs 2 crores cash

It has been learnt from sources in the Vigilance Department that Kumar while serving as Gaya SSP, had obtained assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Kumar had obtained ill-gotten property to the tune of more than Rs 1.37 crore. The Disproportionate Assets (DA) case was instituted against Kumar for amassing ill-gotten wealth.