Patna: A video of a man arrested on Saturday by Patna Police during the ongoing probe into an alleged terror module, having drinks with policemen has gone viral on social media. In the roughly 1-minute video, the cops of the Patna Police can be seen surrounding Nooruddin Jangi alias Advocate Nooruddin near a vendor selling 'Sattu' traditional Bihari drink made by mixing ground gram in water.

The video is said to have been taken while Jangi was taken to the Patna civil court in the case. Jangi was arrested from Lucknow by Patna police probing the network of a terror module busted in Bihar. Jangi has been sent to 14 days judicial custody. As per DSP Krishnanand of Darbhanga, Jangi, a resident of Sher Mohammad Gali of Urdu Bazar of Darbhanga, Bihar, has been associated with PFI for a long time.

Also read: Advocate arrested from Lucknow in Bihar 'terror module case'

On July 11, he fled from Bihar after two suspected terrorists were caught in Patna's Phulwari Sharif and the Patna Police registered an FIR against 26 people in this case. He had fled to Lucknow where he was staying in a Musafirkhana near the Charbagh area. Jangi is accused of providing legal aid to free former members of the banned terrorist organization SIMI, who later joined the PFI. He has also contested assembly elections from Darbhanga in 2020 in which he faced a crushing defeat.