Darbhanga: Questions have been raised over the quality of evaluation at Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Bihar after a student was awarded 151 out of 100 marks in the recently declared BA exam results, but he was declared failed even as another student has been declared successful with zero marks. In the results declared on June 30, a student Anmol Kumar, a third-year undergraduate student of the Arts at MRJD College has been shockingly awarded 151 marks of the total weightage of 100 in the Political Science (Honors) paper raising questions over the quality of evaluation by the varsity administration.

Also read: Bihar: School headmaster goofs up simple GK queries, authorities promise strict action

Anmol said he has secured 420 marks as per the online mark sheet, but has been still declared as failed. He said when he complained to the top officials of the university and the principal of MRJD Inter College, the varsity removed the mark sheet from its official website. Another student named Sonu Kumar, a student of MKS College Trimuhana Chandauna, said he has been awarded 0 marks in Accountancy and Finance (Honours) Paper IV, yet he was declared pass. LNMU Registrar Prof Mushtaq Ahmed calling it “only a typo”, said that after rectifying the typing mistakes, new mark sheets were issued to two students.