Chhapra (Bihar): Devotees visiting the well-known Chhapra Maruti Manas temple were taken aback when they noticed that some boys and girls making reels while dancing to the tune of vulgar Bhojpuri numbers. Some of the visitors visiting the temple said that the religious place was being defiled by making short videos based on bawdy Bhojpuri songs.

"The ambience of the place is being polluted. Such things should not happen on the campus of a temple," they opined. Chandan Verma, head of the temple management committee told ETV Bharat, said, "We have warned not to repeat such incidents in future. Otherwise the matter will be brought to the notice of the administration."

Verma also said, "We won't allow such things next time. If boys or girls were found making such videos then administrative action will ensue."