Munger/Lakhisarai (Bihar): Two Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with the police in the Ghonghi Kodasi forest of Lakhisarai district in Bihar on Wednesday. Several other Naxalites were also reportedly injured in the gunfight, though the injured ones were taken away by their fellow ultras. Police also recovered one SSR rifle and one pistol from the spot of the encounter.

Confirming the incident, DIG of Munger region, Sanjay Kumar confirmed that the two bodies recovered from the Lakhisarai forest are of the Naxalites. "Many others were also injured in the encounter but they have escaped. We have deployed the SP of Lakhisarai and additional police force in the forest to ensure vigilance," he said. Shedding some light on the details of the incident, he informed that more than 200 rounds of bullets were fired from both sides.

The incident took place when police set out on a search operation based on the anonymously received information about a Naxalite gathering. As the officials were on their combing operation, there was a face-off between the police and the ultras. The DIG said that the combing operation on the encounter spot is still ongoing. No police casualties were reported during the encounter, he said.

