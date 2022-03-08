Sheikhpura (Bihar): In a shocking incident in Bihar's Sheikhpura district, six minors, after watching pornographic videos, gangraped two minor girls on Monday. The victims had gone to collect vegetables from a field when the incident occurred. A case has been registered in this regard.

The victims, aged 8 and 9, returned to their homes after the crime took place. The incident came to the fore after family members of one of the girls grew suspicious after her health deteriorated. This was followed by an altercation between family members of both the boys and the girls.

Soon the police was rushed to the venue and detained the two accused minors while the rest managed to escape. The accused, upon interrogation, confessed to the act and said they had learnt it while using their smartphones.

Upon being questioned by a female Sub Inspector in the Barbigha police station, both the girls said that they were given Rs 5 by the accused, who asked them to not tell anything to anyone. Speaking about the incident, SHO Jaishankar Mishra said, "After registering the FIR, the police has sent both the girls for a medical examination. Further action will be taken after investigation".