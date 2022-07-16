Gaya: Two children were injured in Bihar’s Gaya district on Saturday after a country-made bomb exploded in a school situated under Wazirganj police station area of the district.

According to Harpreet Kaur, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaya, both children received minor injuries and are out of danger. “A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dog team have been sent to the spot. Further probe underway,” she said.

The explosion took place at the government primary school, Murgiyachak under the Wazirganj police station on Saturday morning. The victims were identified as Satyendra Kumar Manjhi (10) and Niraj Kumar Manjhi (9). “The students were playing inside the school campus when the explosion took place. Four students also came under the impact of the explosion and fell unconscious,” Kaur said.