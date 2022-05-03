Samastipur: In a state where liquor is completely banned, a loco pilot stopped a passenger train for an hour at the Hasanpur railway station in Bihar’s Samastipur district for the ‘forbidden’ drink.

The train, which normally has a two-minute halt in Hasanpur, on Monday evening remained stationed for an hour. It was only after the passengers protested that the railway officials came to know about the pilot’s actions.

The passenger train number 05278 started its journey from Samastipur railway station on Monday at 4.05 p.m. and reached Hasanpur at 5.45 p.m. The last destination of the train is Saharsa which normally reaches by 8.30 p.m.

When passengers were protesting at the railway station for the delay, government railway police rushed into the driver’s cabin. The co-pilot Karamveer Yadav alias Munna was missing from the engine room, said an official. Later, the loco pilot was found in an inebriated condition at the nearby market. The GRP arrested him immediately and sent him for a medical examination. A bottle of liquor was also got recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the station master resumed the train journey with the help of another loco pilot, fortunately traveling on the same train. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Samastipur railway division, Alok Agarwal has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Also read: Six die after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran