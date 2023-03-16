Sitamarhi (Bihar): Foreigners without valid documents often sneak into Indian territory from Indo-Nepal border. On Thursday, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel posted near the no-man's land at Sonbarsa in Bihar arrested a Tibetan woman when she was trying to enter Nepal from Bihar side of Indian territory.

But, the timely intervention of the SSB personnel and police helped in nabbing the Tibetan woman. The foreigner was arrested by the police during the checking drive at the border outpost. Later, the arrested person was handed over to the SSB for further grilling. During the checking drive, the policemen while attempting to ascertain the identity of the woman talked to her in Hindi language. But she was unable to give reply either in Hindi or Nepali. The police got suspicious and detained the woman for further questioning. Apart from the Tibetan woman, three Nepali citizens and one Indian were also arrested by the police. The vehicle in which they were travelling was also impounded.

Police said, Yekki, a 44-year-old woman from Tibet, had gone to Bodh Gaya in Bihar via Nepal to attend the Kalachakra Puja. The vehicle owner Salauddin, a resident of Govindpur in East Champaran district of Bihar, as well as Vishwa Kumar Lamba, Sanju Lamba and Kamla Lamba, hailing from Nepal have also been detained by the police.

The police informed the Ministry of Home Affairs about the detention of Tibetan woman, including four others. "We have detained five persons, including a Tibetan national, during the vehicle checking drive at Sonbarsa close to Indo-Nepal border. The woman was returning to Nepal after attending the Kalachakra Puja at Bodh Gaya in Bihar. The woman didn't know Hindi or Nepali language. She lives in Tibet," said Ramakrishna, DSP (headquarters).