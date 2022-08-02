Patna: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested five people including three senior officers of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) for corruption in the allocation of railway wagons in East Central Railway (ECR) Hajipur Headquarters in Bihar. The three accused IRTS officers have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (1996 batch) posted in ECR as Chief Freight Transport Manager, Rupesh Kumar (2011 batch) posted in Samastipur and Sachin Mishra (2011 batch) posted in Sonpur.

The trio is accused of taking regular bribes from the vendors of ECR ​​in lieu of the allotment of railway wagons. Apart from Naval Ladha of 'Abha Agro Industries Private Limited', Kolkata, Manoj Kumar Saha from West Bengal has also been arrested in the case. The CBI laid a trap and caught an official taking a bribe of Rs 6 lakh.