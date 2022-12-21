Vaishali (Bihar): A student after receiving a consignment of at least 25 tetra packets of liquor from the Sonepur riverine belt was supposed to deliver the contraband goods to different recipients at their doorsteps. But due to stepped-up vigil by the excise department, the delivery boy ran of out luck. The student was arrested by the excise department official while he was on his way to deliver liquor bottles to people in the Hajipur town areas in the Vaishali district of Bihar.

"The student's name is Ashutosh Raj and he is a resident of Sonepur area in the Vaishali district. He was carrying a bag containing 25 tetra packets of liquor. The accused was riding on a scooty and he had kept the bag on the footrest space. He was carrying a small bag containing books also," said Ajit Kumar, excise inspector.

"When Ashutosh was grilled by the officials from the excise department he said that his financial condition is not good enough to meet the educational expenses as he has been taking coaching classes from an institute at Patna. He was preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination as well as he was pursuing his graduate studies. The accused further said that he came in bad association of others and engaged in home delivery of liquor bottles. We are trying to trace and arrest other members of the gang involved in the home delivery of liquor bottles," Kumar added.