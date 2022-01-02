Patna: The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar police has arrested the most wanted gangster Ayub Khan in Purnea. Ayub Khan and his younger brother Rai are the most wanted gangsters of Siwan. They have been running infamous Khan brothers gang and are involved in land grab on a large scale.

The STF had been for the Khan brothers since three persons mysteriously disappeared from Siwan on November 7, 2021. Sources have said that they were responsible for their disappearance. The family members of the victims also lodged an FIR against Ayub and Rais Khan.

"We received a tip-off that Ayub Khan along with his family members went to Gangtok to celebrate New Year's. As a result, we intensified vehicle checking operations in Purnea. Ayub and his family members were nabbed on Saturday night at Purnea's check post while they were returning to Muzaffarpur," an official of the Bihar STF said.

Ayub and Rais Khan are known as the main shooters of slain Bahubali leader Mohamabd Sahabuddin. However, the they rebelled against Sahabuddin and formed their one gang.

IANS