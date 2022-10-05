Patna: The Bihar State Election Commission has postponed the Municipal Election this year following an order of the Patna High Court on Tuesday which stayed elections on the seats reserved for the backward and most backward castes. Earlier, the first and second phases of Municipality General Election 2022 were scheduled to be held on October 10 and October 20.

The Patna High Court on Tuesday declared that the reservation of seats Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes was "illegal." The court the State Election Commission to hold the polls “only by immediately re-notifying the seats reserved for OBCs, treating them as general categories seats”.

Following the Patna High Court order, Bihar State Election Commission called an urgent meeting on Tuesday over the issue. Sources in the poll panel said that during the meeting which was also attended by the secretary of the Urban Development Department, it was decided to postpone the election for the time being.

"In the light of the High Court's order, the State Election Commission required necessary amendments in the process of Municipality General Election 2022. And for the first and second, the scheduled polling dates to be held on October 10 and October 20 are postponed immediately. The next date of the postponed election will be informed soon," the Bihar State Election Commission said in a statement.