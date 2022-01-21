Saran: In separate incidents, deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in Saran district of Bihar rose to 12 on Friday. After Amnour and Maker, the latest incident saw deaths of four people in the Karnapur area inside Marhaura sub-divisional area in the district. Besides the deaths, a total of six people are currently in critical condition after consuming the liquor.

In a raid conducted after the liquor-induced deaths, the police found a fatal mix of raw spirit and cough syrup being used for the production of the hooch. Four deaths were registered in Marhaura, two in Maker and two in Amnaur on Thursday. Munna Singh, a resident of Jamalpur in Marhaura block, died on Friday after consuming liquor.

Suraj Baitha, a resident of ward number 8 in Tara Amnaur panchayat area, died in Patna after similarly consuming liquor in the area. Banai Singh, a resident of Maker, also died while being taken for treatment in Muzaffarpur on Thursday. A similar fate awaited Bharat Rai, also from Maker.

On Thursday, District Magistrate Rajesh Meena had said in a Press conference that liquor consumption could be the primary reason behind the deaths, further noting that relatives of the deceased displayed liquor bottles from inside their residences. This led to raids by the Saran Police under Meena and the Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar.

As per information, the cops raided the factory used for the production of liquor, discovering that the liquor in question was a mixture of raw spirit and cough syrup. The mixture has been collected for further examination by experts.

Significantly, nothing has been formally addressed by the state or district administration till now regarding the series of deaths. The cremation processes, too, have already taken place in a hurry for several of the spurious liquor victims.